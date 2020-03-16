WATCH: Governor Noem holds press conference on COVID-19 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a press conference Monday to talk about developments regarding coronavirus in South Dakota.

Watch a replay of the live stream below.

South Dakota authorities reported one new positive test for COVID-19 Monday, the state now has a total of 10 cases. All 10 people are at home resting and are not hospitalized, Noem said.

The governor said that one person died this week from COVID-19.

The person was a man that lived in Pennington County, however, he passed away in Davison County.

Gov. Noem said that he was not in Pennington County in the two weeks before his death.

Noem said approximately 500 people have been tested in South Dakota. She confirmed South Dakota is not experiencing any community spread and all the positive cases were from travel.

Noem said she is not recommending restaurants and bars close at this time.

During the conference, Noem said school administrators in South Dakota are taking looking at ways to deliver in-home instruction to ensure students meet their education requirements this semester.

Noem said the state’s top priority is to protect the public while still helping small businesses and families get through this pandemic financially.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

