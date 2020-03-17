Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Noem signs bills worth $6.4M into law

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that will kick in over $6.4 million to state programs including a new radio system for first responders and several new programs at state universities.

The biggest-ticket item was $5.1 million to upgrade the radio system used by police, firefighters and other first responders.

The Republican governor also immediately made $450,000 available for partial tax refunds for low-income people over the age of 65 or people with disabilities.

The rest of the money includes almost $400,000 for a tech business startup center at Dakota State University and $550,000 for a rural veterinarian program at South Dakota State University.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories