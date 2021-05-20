Governor Kim Reynolds signs legislation prohibiting mask mandates in schools and businesses

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa is planning to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid. State and federal auditors this week told Iowa’s executive branch to return millions of dollars to the state’s $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund that have been spent on new accounting and human resources software. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed bill HF 847 into law.

The new legislation prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks. Cities and counties are also prohibited from mandating masks in businesses under the new bill.

The new legislation also contains several components of Gov. Reynolds Students First Act.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

HF 847: an Act relating to educational programs, funding, tax credits and deductions, open enrollment, supplementary weighting, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.