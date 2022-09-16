STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) was awarded with the highest government honor.

The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is given to those nominated by employees who support workers in the National Guard and Reserve.

Governor Kim Reynolds was there to congratulate the SLPD on the award. She said the Storm Lake PD is an example for others to follow.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Storm Lake Police Department. Their efforts to really work with our men and women who serve while in the military or National Guard as well as continuing that service here as a part of the police department,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Last year, Tyler Munden, a Storm Lake officer and National Guard member nominated the department and placed in the top 30 for finalists.

This year, Sergeant Gerado Bravo took up the baton and applied the station for it.

Munden said what they did doesn’t compared to what the co-workers did.

tyler munden- “We did a small part of this, I mean it’s our employer, our employees, everybody that we worked with that really made this happen. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do any of this. It’s just an honor to them that hopefully they feel good about this because we really just did just a small part,” said Officer Munden.

Every year only 15 awards are given out to employers across the country.