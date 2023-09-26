SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Each month, around 3,000 people visit Sioux City’s office for the Women, Infant, And Children Program, also known as WIC, it’s one of many local resources for families that need a bit of assistance.

WIC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, which provides low-income families with EBT cards to purchase groceries. However, the government shutdown could put a pause on folks being able to buy items like baby formula.

“There are some cases where infants need special formula related to some of their developmental and physical demands, so work with those individuals to issue the benefit so they can afford those special formulas along with regular infant formula. They just wouldn’t have that as additional food items that are healthy in nature in their cupboards to be able to feed their families,” said Kevin Grieme, the health director with Siouxland District Health Department.

While WIC provides families with food, The Crittenton Center provides child well-care and development as well as housing homeless children around Sioux City. While Crittenton is partially funded by the state of Iowa, a few of its programs rely on federal funding.

“We have programming planned out through the next several months, and if funding is cut we may have to move a program to later than what we were planning. whether it’s an outing or a class that we were doing, we may have to move that out to when funding restarts,” said Beau Sudtelgte, chief financial officer with The Crittenton Center.

Despite the government shutdown looming, both WIC and Crittenton say they will do everything in their power to provide the help Siouxlanders need.

“We would look at different funding streams, whether that’s private donors, corporate donors, places that aren’t as reliant on the government to provide those dollars. And we would also have to look at some innovative ways on maybe some of our expenses,” said Sudtelgte.

“They do have reserved dollars to be able to allow the program to continue, that then would also continue services normal. The other backup plan that we actually have is I work with my board of health and appointed group of individuals and they approve the aspect of that we will do, out of agency funds, continue just the staff portions so our clients can get in for the appointments. The part that we don’t then fund is the benefit packages, we can’t afford that,” said Grieme.

Grieme said if the government shutdown does happen, he believes more families will have to rely on services like food pantries, which are already seeing high demand.