Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – During Governor Pete Ricketts’ daily COVID-19 update, he will be hosting the American Red Cross to highlight the “urgent need to donate blood” during this pandemic.

Ricketts will also provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream below, on our website or on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said over 80% of confirmed cases in the state are either travel related or close contacts of someone who recently traveled.

The DHHS released the following recommendations for travelers returning to Nebraska to limit the spread of COVID-19

Returning international travelers from regions with widespread sustained transmission should self-quarantine for 14 days following return.

Widespread local transmission is occurring in many regions of the U.S., and may be unrecognized and under-reported due to limited testing. Returning travelers from regions of the U.S. with widespread transmission should self-quarantine for 14 days following return. Examples of these areas are Santa Clara County, CA; New York City, NY; and Seattle, WA. With continued widespread transmission across the U.S., these areas of widespread transmission may change over time.

Any returning traveler who develops fever or respiratory illness symptoms, should immediately self-isolate, and report to a healthcare provider if symptoms are severe or medical attention is needed (calling ahead, when possible). If symptoms are mild, follow home care guidance and guidance to discontinue self-isolation.

Every health care worker who returns from out-of-state travel (excluding commuters who are driving across state lines for work, for example – Omaha to Council Bluffs) should consult with a trained medical professional at their facility and establish a specific infection control protocol (like, PPE while at work, self-monitoring, or self-quarantine) that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures. Special considerations should be taken for those working with high-risk patients

Other out-of-state travelers (excluding commuters who are driving across state lines for work) returning from any other international or domestic locations, should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, self-monitor for symptoms, and self-quarantine for 14 days if feasible.

Discontinuation from self-quarantine and self-monitoring may cease if after 14 days there has been no development of respiratory illness symptoms, which may include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose.

CDC guidance states that an individual can stop self-isolation if it has been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared, no fever has been present for at least 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine, and all other symptoms have improved.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

