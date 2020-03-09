Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska could be dealing with virus for a year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning that Nebraska could be dealing with the novel coronavirus for the next nine to 12 months, and he’s urging the public to take precautionary steps to keep it from spreading.

Ricketts says the number of known cases in Nebraska has risen to three, but there aren’t yet indications that it’s spreading within communities.

The three people diagnosed with the disease, also known as COVID-19, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman and her father and brother. The woman first experienced symptoms on a late February trip to Great Britain, but she’s now in critical condition in a containment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her father and brother have milder symptoms and are self-quarantined.

