SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has Siouxland ranked first in the nation in economic development for metro areas with populations under 200,000 people.

This is the tenth time since 2007 that the region has received the honor.

The achievement was announced at a Siouxland Industrial Roundtable in South Sioux City Tuesday morning.

Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets was on hand and said the competitiveness among the tri-state area has led to great success.

“We’ve got a friendly rivalry between myself and Kim Reynolds and Kristi Noem but we also celebrate the great success of this tri-state area because you all have consistently demonstrated the ability to grow this region and create those opportunities for our families,” said Ricketts.

Chris McGowan of the Siouxland Initiative said Sioux City’s economic development is already off to a great start in 2022 with deals secured for Royal Canin in North Sioux City and a cold storage facility in the Southridge Business Park.