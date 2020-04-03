Gov. Ricketts issues direct health measures instead of stay-at-home order, schools closed until end of May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are only five states in the nation without a stay-at-home order, either across the whole state or in highly impacted areas.

Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska are three of the five states that do not have a stay-at-home order in place.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts defended his decision to not order a stay-at-home order, stating that what they are doing in the state so far is working.

“Our plan does not call for a shelter-at-home, which means everyone stays home and you close all your businesses. Our plan does not call for that because we’re a different state from states like New York who are doing that. New York was probably well sorted with the virus in January, with their direct connection with China. Virus here in Nebraska, where we don’t have that direct contact and we’re much earlier in he pandemic curve so to speak than New York,” Ricketts said.

Governor Ricketts has been issuing direch health measures (DHMs), which puts certain counties in the state under stricter guidelines when it comes to self-isolating.

For example, if a person in a household believes they have the virus, everyone in the house needs to go into isolation until test results are returned.

Governor Ricketts also announced schools in the state will remain closed to students through the end of May.