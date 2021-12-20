LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As families gather throughout the winter to celebrate, health might be the last thing on your mind, however, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts wants Nebraskans to be mindful of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ricketts stressed the importance of getting vaccinated during a Monday morning press conference. He said hospitalizations are currently at 523 in the state, and the highest peak of hospitalizations in 2021 was 637.

During the press conference, a medical professional said there are currently only seven identified cases of omicron in the state.

WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts and DHHS Leaders address staying healthy this holiday season Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday, December 20, 2021

The governor explained anyone experiencing early symptoms of the coronavirus can seek out monoclonal antibody treatment. Centers providing that procedure can be found on this website.

Other ways to stay healthy during the winter include exercising, eating healthy, and making sure you get enough sufficient vitamins.

The pandemic isn’t just affecting family gatherings, though. The governor said long-term care facilities are facing a worker shortage. Due to the shortage, Ricketts has requested the CMS provide an extra $20 per day for the facilities starting January 1, 2022, for six months.

Gov. Ricketts has also announced Executive Orders 21-12, 21-15, and 21-17 will stay in effect until March 31, 2022.