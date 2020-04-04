Gov. Ricketts announces Directed Health Measure for remaining counties in Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Friday night the state’s ninth COVID-19 Directed Health Measure (DHM) for the remaining counties that are not already under one.

The DHM will start on Saturday night at 10 p.m. and will last until May 11, unless renewed.

Gov. Ricketts also said because of community spread that has been seen across Nebraska that all of the current DHMs in place in the state will go until May 11.

“The next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska. We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions, work, go home, and shop once a week,” said Gov. Ricketts.

The first DHM was issued on March 18 for Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and originally was in effect until at least April 30.

On March 25, the second DHM was issued for Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties and was originally in effect until at least May 6.

The third DHM was issued on March 28 for Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and was originally in effect until May 6, unless renewed.

On March 29, the fourth DHM was issued for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties and originally was in effect until May 6, unless renewed.

The fifth DHM was issued on March 30 for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties and is in effect until May 11 unless renewed.

On March 31, the sixth DHM was issued for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties and is in effect until May 11 unless renewed.

The seventh DHM was also issued on March 31 for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties and is in effect until May 11 unless renewed.

On April 1, the eighth DHM was issued for Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock, and Thomas counties and is in effect until May 11 unless renewed.

