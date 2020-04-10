Gov. Reynolds wants focus on individual, not state, response

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Governor Kim Reynolds is urging residents to focus on what they can do individually to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and less about whether she will have to order further restrictions to fight the outbreak.
Reynolds told reporters that “sometimes everyone is getting so hung up on the metrics” guiding the state’s response, including whether local stay-at-home orders may become necessary.
Reynolds said Iowans should focus “first and foremost” on increasing compliance with the social distancing guidelines she has emphasized, including staying home whenever possible.
She said if Iowans do that, the conversation will eventually shift to “how we can start to open things back up.”
