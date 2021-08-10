Gov. Reynolds visits northwest Iowa to tour facilities

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds traveled to the northwest part of Iowa on Tuesday.

She visited Cherokee to visit Details Custom Print Studio, then to Sioux Center, where she toured the new high school as well as AgriVision Equipment, a John Deere store that was completed this summer.

The visit marked one year ago since the Midwest derecho tore through Iowa.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year, but I can tell you without hesitation that I saw the goodness and just the tenacity and kindness of Iowans shine through in the middle of another disaster in the middle of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds.

AgriVision has 16 locations spread across northwest Iowa.