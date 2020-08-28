Gov. Reynolds visits Ida Grove for King Theatre reopening

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg spent the day in the western part of the state making a stop in Ida Grove. A ribbon-cutting was held outside of the King Theatre there to celebrate it’s reopening after a COVID-19 shutdown.

“This is a celebration, you know as much as we start and stop theater, it be the renovations or operating during the pandemic, this is a celebration,” said Ida Grove Foundation President Dough Clough.

The 2019 renovations on the King Theatre came with the price tag around $850,000. It was made possible through donations and grants.

“Community attraction and tourism grant and we also got the Ida County Betterment Award and we have two DNR awards, one to replace the roof and another one to help dispose of brick in the back of the building,” said Clough.

“With the combinations of state grants supplementing, what they can do locally they have a pretty darn nice theater here,” said Reynolds.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg toured the historic building built in 1914.

“It’s important in these rural communities for our young families and young people to have a theater so that they have things to do and it keeps them local, and so I think it’s a real testament to the community and just really making sure the main street remains vibrant,” said Reynolds.

The renovations are causes a domino effect on helping spark economic growth in the downtown area.

“Revamp city hall and add some more great things in downtown we want to add some restaurants and retail properties and make this downtown vibrant like it once was,” said Ida Grove Mayor Devlun Whiteing.

Click here for movie times at the Ida Grove King Theatre.