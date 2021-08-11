Gov. Reynolds tours new buildings at Sheldon Village campus

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Sheldon to tour new buildings on the Village campus.

Gov. Reynolds toured two buildings at Village Northwest Unlimited (VNU) after they were opened in July. The homes are labeled as Intermediate Care Facility for Intellectual Disabilities.

VNU, located at 330 Village Circle in Sheldon, is a community that offers services to people with disabilities, brain injuries, and autism.

“For the first time in my 17 years at the Village, an Iowa governor included funding for people with disabilities in their budget proposal. Governor Reynolds made sure that legislators knew that dollars needed to be allocated so that agencies like VNU could continue to provide quality care to some of the most vulnerable people in our society. We are so appreciative of her efforts and leadership in advancing funding increases so that VNU can more fairly compensate our direct support professionals,” said Village CEO Barry Whitsell.

A press release stated VNU is working towards giving the proper care to their residents, but the workforce crisis is affecting them.