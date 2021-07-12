Gov. Reynolds tours Arena Sports Academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the Tri-State Governors’ Conference on Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop at a facility in Sioux City.

Reynolds made a return visit to Sioux City’s Arena Sports Academy, a 60,000 square ft. multi-sports venue. Reynolds had visited the facility in 2019 before it was finished.

Reynolds has previously highlighted the importance of family-friendly facilities as part of growing the region.

During the 17th Annual Tri-State Governors’ Conference, Reynolds, along with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem heard issues raised by Siouxlanders. The topics included economic growth, affordable workforce housing and a request for an aircrew training system for the 185th Air Refueling Wing.