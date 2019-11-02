Gov. Reynolds temporarily suspends certain rules in delivering propane

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is temporarily suspending certain rules when it comes to delivering propane.

Singing an emergency proclamation on Thursday, the Governor citing the early winter weather, wet harvest, and high demand for petroleum products across the Midwest have resulted in low supplies of propane.

Because of this, Reynolds is expanding the hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane.

The proclamation went into effect on Friday and will expire on November 30 at midnight.