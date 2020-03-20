Gov. Reynolds suspends property taxes, will hold press conference Friday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration Friday effective immediately.

The Governor’s office said the declaration will provide additional relief to Iowan’s impacted by the public health disaster.

The declaration aims to relax several restrictions and regulations along with providing relief from other statues and state regulations.

Reynolds will hold a press conference to discuss the new declaration Friday. The conference is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. Watch for a livestream below.

Details on what the declaration will suspend, extend and permit are listed below.

Temporarily suspends: Collection of property taxes and penalties and interest. Some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.



Suspends: Certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.



Extends: Expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.



Permits: The sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees. Public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices.



Allows: Related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan.



