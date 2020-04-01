Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation to continue the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration.
The proclamation extends regulatory relief allowing bars and restaurants to provide carry-out or delivery of alcoholic beverages until April 7.
It also authorizes the sale of mixed drinks and cocktails for carry-out or delivery through April 7.
The new proclamation will also provide county hospitals greater borrowing flexibility, permits electronic corporate annual meetings, and eases certification requirements for law enforcement officers.
To read the full proclamation, click here.
