DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a disaster proclamation for Buena Vista County for a case of bird flu.

A positive case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been found at a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County.

A release from the governor’s office states that the proclamation allows for resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and other agencies to help with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

The proclamation is effective through April 5.

The governor said that HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products.

If any bird producers suspect HPAI may be in their flocks, they should contact a veterinarian immediately.

Another positive case was confirmed in a backyard, non-commercial flock in Pottawattamie County then on March 1.