Gov. Reynolds signs into law bill that limits police actions

One official with the Sioux City PD said that some of the changes are already in place locally.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A major reform for Iowa’s law enforcement was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds Friday. The bill passed unanimously in both the Iowa State House and Senate.

The leadership bill was drafted in just a matter of days. Gov. Reynolds called it the first step toward systemic change.

“To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets calling for reforms to address inequities faced by people of color in our state, I want you to know this is not the end of our work. It is just the beginning,” Reynolds added.

The new law will put stronger restrictions on the use of choke-holds. It will also allow the Attorney General expanded authority to prosecute officers whose actions result in the death of another.

Iowa District 7 Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City said recent protests played a big role in drafting the bill.

“Pressure was put on every member of the House, Senate and the Governor. And I think the feeling was action needed to be taken now,” Smith said.

The law improves the process of ensuring officers who have been fired or resign after serious misconduct are not rehired in Iowa. It also enforces additional training on de-escalation techniques.

Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler told KCAU 9 that the bill mirrors some policy already on the books locally, specifically, the outlawing of choke-holds.

“I think that we’re ahead of the curve here. We’re already doing a lot of these things that they’ve put forth in this bill, so really, I think we’re where we need to be right now,” Dutler said.

Dutler added that an extensive hiring process already exists for police candidates.

Up next for the new law, an Administrative Rules Review Committee and other departments will weigh in and fine-tune the rules of the law set to take effect July first.