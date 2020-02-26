Gov. Reynolds signs bill to help school district pay for transportation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds signed a bill on Tuesday to help school districts pay for transportation.

Governor Reynolds was joined by lawmakers and education advocates as she signed S.F. 2164 into law.

S.F. 2164 is an education funding bill that is designed to help schools with transportation funding and per pupil student equity.

“We live in a disruptive, technologically-driven economy, and if we aren’t preparing our students to succeed in the 21st century, then we are failing them. This legislation will help Iowa’s many rural school districts absorb transportation costs and put more money into the classroom. Education is always a top priority, and we will continue to look for ways to provide every school, educator, and student with the tools for success,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Transportation equity was first funded in fiscal year ’19 to help absorb the transportation costs associated with students traveling across rural communities.

The legislation provides more than $7.2 million to the 204 Iowa school districts that spend more than the state average on transportation.

The average cost of transportation per pupil is $347.65.

The bill will also provide an additional $5.9 million to help even out spending per pupil equity.

For more information on S.F. 2164, click here.