Gov. Reynolds seeks USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for 57 counties hit by derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds formally requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this week for 57 counties in Iowa that were impacted by the August derecho.
This designation, which is in addition to the President’s disaster designation, would allow Iowa producers to have access to USDA disaster programs.
“The derecho storm dealt another gut punch to Iowa farmers, wiping out whole fields, demolishing grain bins and other farm buildings,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa farmers serve as a critical anchor for the entire world’s food supply and it’s critical they have our support. I spoke with Sec. Perdue earlier this week and regularly engage with the Trump Administration to ensure their voices are heard as we continue to secure federal assistance.”
The August 10 derecho had severe winds in excess of 100 mph and swept across much of the state, causing widespread damage and power outages.
USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) determined that the storm touched 57 of the 99 counties in Iowa.
The preliminary estimates are that 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were severely damaged by the storm, with millions more acres affected to varying degrees.
If it’s approved, a Secretarial Designation would enable Iowa producers in designated counties and all contiguous counties to immediately access low-interest Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans. Various other USDA programs are contingent upon the designation as well.
The following 57 counties that are included in the request are:
- Adair
- Audubon
- Benton
- Black Hawk
- Boone
- Buchanan
- Calhoun
- Carroll
- Cass
- Cedar
- Cherokee
- Clinton
- Crawford
- Dallas
- Delaware
- Des Moines
- Dubuque
- Greene
- Grundy
- Guthrie
- Hamilton
- Hardin
- Harrison
- Henry
- Ida
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Keokuk
- Lee
- Linn
- Louisa
- Madison
- Mahaska
- Marion
- Marshall
- Monona
- Monroe
- Muscatine
- Plymouth
- Polk
- Pottawattamie
- Poweshiek
- Sac
- Scott
- Shelby
- Story
- Tama
- Van Buren
- Wapello
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Woodbury
