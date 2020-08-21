Gov. Reynolds seeks USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for 57 counties hit by derecho

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. The refusal of Gov. Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances setting up what could be a legal battle over whether local officials have the authority to impose such demands. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds formally requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this week for 57 counties in Iowa that were impacted by the August derecho.

This designation, which is in addition to the President’s disaster designation, would allow Iowa producers to have access to USDA disaster programs.

“The derecho storm dealt another gut punch to Iowa farmers, wiping out whole fields, demolishing grain bins and other farm buildings,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa farmers serve as a critical anchor for the entire world’s food supply and it’s critical they have our support. I spoke with Sec. Perdue earlier this week and regularly engage with the Trump Administration to ensure their voices are heard as we continue to secure federal assistance.”

The August 10 derecho had severe winds in excess of 100 mph and swept across much of the state, causing widespread damage and power outages.

USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) determined that the storm touched 57 of the 99 counties in Iowa.

The preliminary estimates are that 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were severely damaged by the storm, with millions more acres affected to varying degrees.

If it’s approved, a Secretarial Designation would enable Iowa producers in designated counties and all contiguous counties to immediately access low-interest Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans. Various other USDA programs are contingent upon the designation as well.

The following 57 counties that are included in the request are:

Adair

Audubon

Benton

Black Hawk

Boone

Buchanan

Calhoun

Carroll

Cass

Cedar

Cherokee

Clinton

Crawford

Dallas

Delaware

Des Moines

Dubuque

Greene

Grundy

Guthrie

Hamilton

Hardin

Harrison

Henry

Ida

Iowa

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Keokuk

Lee

Linn

Louisa

Madison

Mahaska

Marion

Marshall

Monona

Monroe

Muscatine

Plymouth

Polk

Pottawattamie

Poweshiek

Sac

Scott

Shelby

Story

Tama

Van Buren

Wapello

Warren

Washington

Webster

Woodbury

