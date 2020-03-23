Gov. Reynolds launches new business relief program to provide financial assistance for Iowa small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is offering eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest.

“Small businesses are the source of thriving main streets and community pride across Iowa. The Small Business Relief Grant Program is another way we can support our small businesses during this unprecedented time,” said Gov. Reynolds.

To be eligible for a small business relief grant, businesses must:

Experience business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Have employed between two to 25 people before March 17

The grants will assist those businesses in maintaining operations or reopening business after the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds may not be used to pay debts obtained before March 17.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will review the grant applications for eligibility and will determine the amount by the level of impact that includes loss in sales revenue and employees.

Notification of the award decisions and disbursement of the grant funds will be accelerated.

The Iowa Department of Revenue will review every application to determine if it’s appropriate to grant a deferral of the eligible taxes and waiver of penalty and interest.

The dual application for grant assistance and tax deferral is available by clicking here.

The deadline for those applications is March 31 at 12:00 p.m. and the program may be restricted due to funding availability.