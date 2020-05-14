Gov. Reynolds increases testing opportunities, continues restrictions for long-term care facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced Thursday during her press conference that long-term care facilities will have increased testing opportunities while restrictions continue.
During the conference, Reynolds announced that long-term facilities can request tests to their facility.
She also mentioned that long-term care facilities will continue to follow restrictions and guidelines to keep residents and staff healthy.
Some of the things long-term care facilities will be doing daily include:
- Sending home staff members who have a fever or are feeling ill
- Isolating residents who have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19
- Cohorting healthy staff members with facility residents
- Recommending PPE at all times for staff workers
- Required screening before and after each staff members shift
- Screening patients/residents daily