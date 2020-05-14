Gov. Reynolds increases testing opportunities, continues restrictions for long-term care facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced Thursday during her press conference that long-term care facilities will have increased testing opportunities while restrictions continue.

During the conference, Reynolds announced that long-term facilities can request tests to their facility.

She also mentioned that long-term care facilities will continue to follow restrictions and guidelines to keep residents and staff healthy.

Some of the things long-term care facilities will be doing daily include:

  • Sending home staff members who have a fever or are feeling ill
  • Isolating residents who have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19
  • Cohorting healthy staff members with facility residents
  • Recommending PPE at all times for staff workers
  • Required screening before and after each staff members shift
  • Screening patients/residents daily

