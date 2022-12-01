DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.

The funds will help more than 90 families in Iowa through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives. 16 organizations throughout the state received the grants to assist in meeting local housing needs. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity got more than $1.3 million for six homes.

“With this grant we’ll be able to build six houses in two years which will significantly up our ability, which means we can serve more people. And certainly, right now affordable housing is tough to come by, no matter if you’re trying to buy a house or if you’re trying to rent somewhere. So, we are excited that this is going to expand our services” said Anne Holmes, Executive Director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

The money will also go other organizations in the northwestern part of the state. Iowa Habitat for Humanity obtained more than $1.3 million for six houses for areas including Spirit Lake and Milford. Region 12 Council of Governments acquired $850,000 for five houses in areas such as Carroll, Denision, and Sac City.