DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation to continue the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.
The proclamation extends all the public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until November 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Those measures include the requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking, to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated, and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.
The requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to lower the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.
The proclamation also extends the suspension of weight limits for transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities on state highways for the continued fall harvest.
The new proclamation will also extend many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workplace, and expirations of driver’s licenses.
To read the full proclamation, click here.
Latest Stories
- University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests negative for COVID-19 in follow-up
- French leader decries terrorist beheading of history teacher
- Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension
- Sanford Health donates $3 million to food banks across Siouxland, Upper Midwest
- Gov. Reynolds extends Public Health Disaster Proclamation by another 30 days