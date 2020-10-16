Gov. Reynolds extends Public Health Disaster Proclamation by another 30 days

File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation to continue the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.

The proclamation extends all the public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until November 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Those measures include the requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking, to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated, and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

The requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to lower the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.

The proclamation also extends the suspension of weight limits for transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities on state highways for the continued fall harvest.

The new proclamation will also extend many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workplace, and expirations of driver’s licenses.

To read the full proclamation, click here.

