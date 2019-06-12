Gov. Reynolds cuts ribbon at Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kim Reynolds attended the ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor Wednesday morning in Le Mars.

Reynolds and with the public got their first look at the recent upgrades in the parlor; which includes interactive exhibits, a family theater, and an outdoor seating area on the roof.

“Not only do I get to honor a great business and thriving main street city in Iowa, I also get to experience the Ice Cream Capital of the World. There are so many amazing things happening here. Life is sweet in Le Mars,” said Reynolds.

Wells Enterprise is the largest family-owned ice cream business, producing approximately 150-million gallons of ice cream each year.

