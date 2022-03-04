DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has decided to declare Sunday a Day of Prayer for Ukraine throughout the state.

As Ukraine holds out against Russian attackers, Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation to hold a day of prayer for the country.

“Iowans, Americans, and nations across the globe are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with disbelief and sadness,” stated Gov. Reynolds, “As soldiers and civilians stand united to protect their homeland, Iowans can unite in our support for the Ukrainian people through the power of prayer.”

The Day of Prayer will be held on Sunday, March 6.