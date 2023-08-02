SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A three-day conference for business professionals and community volunteers opened in Sioux City on Tuesday with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds taking part.

During this year’s “Open 4 Business” competition, the governor highlighted the connection between local downtowns and economic development. She also helped award cash prizes to contest winners.

A hair salon from Keokuk picked up first place and a $20,000 check. Smaller cash prizes went to four other entries, none of which were from Siouxland.

Governor Reynolds will be stopping in Mapleton on Wednesday for coffee at the Iowa West Coast Initiative at 8:45 a.m.