DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects.

A couple of Siouxland communities received some funding. The cities of Danbury and Primghar each got $500,000 for their respective wastewater treatment project.

While the City of Remsen received $500,000 for a drinking water project, the City of Mondamin got $150,000 for its drinking water project.

Some of the priorities for grant awards include: Projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.