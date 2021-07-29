Gov. Reynolds appoints Sioux City lawyer as District Court Judge

James Daane.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has named District Court Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer’s successor.

According to a release, Reynolds appointed James Daane as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B, which covers Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Sioux, and Plymouth counties.

Daane will fill Hoffmeyer’s role due to his upcoming retirement. Hoffmeyer has served as chief judge of District 3B since January 1, 2008.

Daane, of Sioux City, is currently a partner at Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City.

