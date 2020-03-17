Gov. Reynolds announces assistance for workers, employers impacted by COVID-19 layoffs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced assistance for workers and employers impacted by needed to stay home due to COVID-19.

Those laid off or who have to stay home due to COVID-19, will be able to receive unemployment benefits as long as they meet the other requirements, with include working for wages from an employer who claims you as an employee in six of the last eighteen months and have earned at least $2,500 in the same time period. More details of the requirement can be found here.

People can expect to receive a payment 7 to 10 days after filing a claim.

Employers will not be chargers for claims filed due to COVID-19. While employers will be notified of claims, fact-finding interviews for the claims will be waived.

“Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” said IWD Director BethTownsend. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”

For more information, visit the Iowa Workforce Development’s website or call 1-866-239-0843.