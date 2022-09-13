DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has awarded $26.6-million in grants to help jump-start 19 new childcare opportunities in the state.

The goal is to make it easier for Iowans to find child-care options through their employers. The money will be used to build on-site child-care centers or to partner with local providers.

“Iowa businesses know that access to quality child care is a major factor in employees’ ability to work,” Reynolds said. “These awards will support and incentivize employer investment in child care resources on-site or through community partnerships and strengthen our efforts to provide high-quality child care throughout the state of Iowa.”

The funding is expected to create nearly 1,800 childcare slots in the state. The money for the support comes from the Child Care Business Incentive Grant, which helps businesses to build on-site child care centers or partner with child care providers.

“These grants support Iowa’s investment in quality child care options and strengthen parents’ ability to provide for their families while gaining the benefits of early learning for their children,” said Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia. “As a working mom who still has a child in care, I see first-hand the advantage children who engage in early learning have and deeply understand the need for additional access in our State. These grants take that next step forward in ensuring Iowa’s commitment to achieving better access for all.”

This first round of grants will fund 23 projects in the state, including one in Sioux City. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will receive $250,000 to add 60 new childcare slots for infants to five years of age. This will help provide Mercyone employees with access to extended hours of childcare in partnership with the Crittenton Center.

The state will also announce a second round of grants. Applications for those will be accepted until October 17. You can find more information about that by clicking here.