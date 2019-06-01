Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Ernst join Sioux County voters at GOP event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined U-S Senator Joni Ernst Friday night in Sioux Center. The pair talking with voters about how what's happening in Washington, affects people in Iowa. Iowa

G-O-P of Northwest Iowa hosting the two lawmakers for a question and answer session with Sioux County voters.

During the evening, KCAU 9 asked Sen. Ernst if President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Mexico as part of the nation's immigration plan was concerning to her. "I do understand that that president is very frustrated but what I would like to see is a focus on the USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Get that off of our plate and then focus on that humanitarian crisis that we do have at our southern boarder. I would like to see us move the trade deal first," said Ernst.

On Friday the EPA announced it is ready to implement a year-round E15 fuel program. Adding more ethanol fuel to the American market comes as good news for Siouxland corn growers. We asked Governor Reynolds about the news. "We have worked so hard to get that done. We worked with President Trump. He said he would get it done. Administrator Wheeler said he would get it done and so that it was ready to go for the June season, and so they got that done. That's going to be a tremendous asset and will help our farmers," said Reynolds.







