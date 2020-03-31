WATCH LIVE: Gov. Noem to hold press conference on COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a press conference to discuss developments surrounding the novel coronavirus in South Dakota Tuesday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

As of this writing, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota. Of that number, 34 people have recovered from the virus and one has died, according the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH)).

The South Dakota DOH reports that 3,478 tests have been given in the state and there are no tests pending results at the South Dakota Public Health Lab.

All South Dakota counties with at least one positive case of COVID-19 are listed below.