WATCH LIVE: Gov. Noem to hold press conference on COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a press conference to discuss developments surrounding the novel coronavirus in South Dakota Tuesday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

As of this writing, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota. Of that number, 34 people have recovered from the virus and one has died, according the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH)).

The South Dakota DOH reports that 3,478 tests have been given in the state and there are no tests pending results at the South Dakota Public Health Lab.

All South Dakota counties with at least one positive case of COVID-19 are listed below.

Aurora1
Beadle20
Bon Homme1
Brookings1
Brown3
Butte1
Charles Mix1
Clark1
Clay3
Codington5
Davison2
Deuel1
Fall River1
Faulk1
Hamlin1
Hughes1
Hutchinson2
Lawrence5
Lincoln4
Lyman1
Marshall1
McCook2
Meade1
Minnehaha28
Pennington5
Roberts1
Todd1
Turner1
Union1
Yankton4

