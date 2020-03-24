WATCH: Gov. Noem announces SD schools closed until May 1, two new cases in state

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a media availability to announce additional measures geared towards slowing the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday.

During the conference, Noem recommended South Dakota schools to remain closed until May 1. The guideline will be re-evaluated as the situation evolves.

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in residents of Brookings and Beadle counties. The Brookings county case is confirmed as a result of travel. South Dakota now has 30 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Noem announced two more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total of recoveries to 8. The state has reported one death.

Additional details on COVID-19 cases in South Dakota can be found on the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.

Monday, Noem signed an executive order regarding COVID-19 guidelines.

The executive order says bars and restaurants and other businesses should suspend their business as recommended by the CDC that involves ten or more people in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible. They are also to continue offering services like takeout, delivery, drive-through, curb-side service, and other services that do not involve public gatherings.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

