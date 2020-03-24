WATCH: Gov. Noem announces SD schools closed until May 1, two new cases in state

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a media availability to announce additional measures geared towards slowing the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Watch a replay of the livestream here, on our website or on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.
During the conference, Noem recommended South Dakota schools to remain closed until May 1. The guideline will be re-evaluated as the situation evolves.
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in residents of Brookings and Beadle counties. The Brookings county case is confirmed as a result of travel. South Dakota now has 30 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Noem announced two more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total of recoveries to 8. The state has reported one death.
Additional details on COVID-19 cases in South Dakota can be found on the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.
Monday, Noem signed an executive order regarding COVID-19 guidelines.
The executive order says bars and restaurants and other businesses should suspend their business as recommended by the CDC that involves ten or more people in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible. They are also to continue offering services like takeout, delivery, drive-through, curb-side service, and other services that do not involve public gatherings.
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization