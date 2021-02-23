Gov. Noem thinks South Dakota AG should resign

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo, Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement about the conclusion of the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Gov. Noem’s statement said she thinks Ravnsborg should resign.

Read the governor’s statement below.