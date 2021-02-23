Gov. Noem thinks South Dakota AG should resign

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement about the conclusion of the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Gov. Noem’s statement said she thinks Ravnsborg should resign.
Read the governor’s statement below.
Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem