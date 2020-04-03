Gov. Noem tasks National Guard to expand hospitals

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem says she is activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The temporary hospitals will add 100 beds in each city as hospitals prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients.

South Dakota health officials continue to report rising numbers of infections, announcing that 36 more people have confirmed infections.

The governor says newly released unemployment figures are “alarming.” 6,645 people made new claims for unemployment benefits last week in the state.

The governor has resisted mandating business closures or issuing stay-at-home orders. She argues that it will help sustain some semblance of life and economic activity over the months of coronavirus infections.

