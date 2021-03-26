Gov. Noem signs pro-life bill banning abortion based on Down Syndrome diagnosis

FILE – In this June 22, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. As the state looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement. The funds came with the stipulation that they be used in addressing the pandemic and anything unused would be returned at the end of the year. Gov. Noem’s administration opted to use the money to pay salaries for law enforcement officers.(AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noen signed four pro-life bills into law, including HB 1110, which bans abortion based on a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome,” said Governor Noem.

“I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am pleased to sign a ban on the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome, as well as several other important pro-life bills,” said Gov. Noem.

The three other pro-life bills that the governor signed include:

SB 183 declares certain contract provisions regarding abortion as unenforceable.

HB 1114 provides a definition of abortion.

HB 1130 establishes requirements for the presentation of a written statement regarding the discontinuance of a drug-induced abortion.

Previously in this legislative session, she signed HB 1051, which maintains the life of any child born alive.