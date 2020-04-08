Gov. Noem signs executive order suspending regulations in bid to fight virus in South Dakota

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The executive order suspends the following regulations:

The regulatory provision governing teacher evaluations.

The requirements that a public body conducting a meeting by teleconference must provide a physical location for the public to listen and participate and that require a bid to be opened in the physical presence of a witness.

The statutory provision requiring the Department of Corrections to impose certain sanctions for parole violations regarding a positive urinalysis test for a controlled substance.

The Governor’s office said the suspension of the regulation concerning urinalysis tests will allow the Department of Corrections to institute a policy in the best interests of the health and safety of the state’s institutions and inmates.

For more information on the executive orders signed to fight the virus, click here.

