Gov. Noem recognizes businesses who hire people with disabilities

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – According to statistics, South Dakota ranks among the top five states in the nation in employing people with disabilities.

Governor Kristi Noem taking note of the accomplishment, presenting the 2019 Governor’s Award to businesses and individuals making significant contributions in that effort.

“Recognize the incredible value they bring to the team. So, it was just wonderful to put a spotlight on this population that every day has unique challenges. Yet they step up and contribute to making our state wonderful each and every day,” said Governor Noem.

The University of South Dakota/Sanford School of Medicine in Vermillion received this year’s Outstanding Employer Award.