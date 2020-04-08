Gov. Noem declares Statewide Day of Prayer

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed Wednesday, April 8, a Statewide Day of Prayer as South Dakota continues to fight the novel coronavirus.
Noem made the announcement in a thread on Twitter.
The tweet reads:
“I’ve proclaimed April 8, 2020, a Statewide Day of Prayer.
South Dakota will get through this together. Please share your prayers to encourage our fellow South Dakotans during this difficult time. #PrayforSDGovernor Krisit Noem
The Governor also shared a video on Facebook to spread awareness.
“I’m encouraging all South Dakotans to join together to pray for an end to this pandemic,” Noem said. “We should pray for the success of our fight against this disease; for comfort to those who have suffered loss; and for strength to all those who continue this fight, both in South Dakota and around the world.”
As part of the Day of Prayer, Noem is encouraging South Dakotans to share their prayers on social media using the hashtag #PrayforSD.
