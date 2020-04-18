Gov. Noem announces two South Dakota National Guard locations to fight COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard had selected locations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to assist in the response to COVID-19.

“South Dakota is ready to respond to the future peak of COVID-19 cases. We’re thankful for the National Guard’s hard work to help us surge our medical bed space capacity, fight COVID-19, and keep South Dakotans safe,” said Gov. Noem.

The Sioux Falls Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Regional Training Institue.

It’s located at 801 West National Guard Drive and will provide an additional 100 medical bed capacity to the Sioux Falls area.

The South Dakota National Guard will work in conjunction with Sioux Falls area healthcare organizations to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.

The Rapid City Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Headquarters at Camp Rapid.

It’s located at 2823 West Main Street in Rapid City and will provide 100-200 additional medical bed capacity to Monument Health’s ability to serve the Rapid City area.

The South Dakota National Guard is working closely with Monument to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.