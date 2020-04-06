Gov. Noem announces South Dakota schools to remain closed for rest of school year

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Noem announced that schools in South Dakota will be closed for the rest of the school year.

She made the announcement during Monday’s news conference from the state’s Capitol Building.

“It just doesn’t make sense to bring our kids back into the school buildings the rest of this year,” said Gov. Noem.

She mentioned that the South Dakota Department of Education will continue to work with schools to outline what this means for remote learning throughout the end of the school year.

Gov. Noem said that it will be hard for a lot of people, especially for seniors that are graduating but it’s a time for everyone to support and encourage each other.

Gov. Noem also announced in the news conference that she has signed a new executive order to extend the previous order from May 2 to May 31.

She added that the new executive order will change the wording from “should” to “shall” for people in South Dakota to fully comply with the plan that was announced on Friday.

