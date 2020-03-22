Gov. Noem announces seven new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, state total is 21 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Noem announced in a news conference on Sunday morning that there are seven new cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

Gov. Noem said six of the cases come from Beadle County and one case is from Brown County.

The Beadle County cases are believed to be either travel-related or related to the other current cases in the county.

The Brown County case was announced on Saturday.

The new cases in the state are:

Beadle County Man between the ages of 60-69 Woman between the ages of 50-59 Woman between the ages of 20-29 Man between the ages of 20-29 Girl between the ages of 10-19 Boy between the ages of 10-19

Brown County Male between the ages of 60-65; travel-related case



In South Dakota, there are 21 cases of COVID-19, one death, and six people that have recovered.

The South Dakota Department of Public Health said there are 740 negative tests and 277 tests that are currently pending.

The governor said that 58 tests were run on Saturday and that’s how the state found the seven positive cases.

On Sunday, Gov. Noem said that 29 more tests being run and those results will be released as soon as they come in.

The full list of counties in the state that have at least one positive case of COVID-19.

Beadle – 10

Bon Homme – 1

Brown – 1

Charles Mix – 1

Davison – 1

McCook – 1

Minnehaha – 5

Pennington – 1

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as we get it.