Gov. Kim Reynolds tours college project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City college students got to show off their hard work to Iowa’s governor Tuesday.

Reynolds toured the Home Project House, which was built by Western Iowa Tech students in partnership with the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland.

“It is a good income. You pay your dues and learn the trade and learn how to do things correctly, it can be very rewarding financially as well as personally,” Bob Wilcke, WITCC Construction Instructor said.

Officials say Western Iowa Tech has been a part of Project Home for 20 years.