Gov. Kim Reynolds makes stop in Sioux City, discusses COVID-19 in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds made a stop in Sioux City this afternoon.

Reynolds stopped by on Pierce Street with Sen. Randy Feenstra. The two were on the campaign trail for Sen. Joni Ernst.

When asked about rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, Reynolds said shutting businesses down again is not an option.

“We have to learn to live with it because until there is a vaccine, we need to figure out a way to bring normalcy back into our lives. And so that’s keeping our workforce, our businesses open. That’s getting our kids back in school but doing it in a safe and responsible manner.” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said for those vulnerable to COVID-19, there are options for them to work and learn from home.

