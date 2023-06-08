DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is honoring excellence in caring for our elderly

Over at the new Eventide Nursing Facility, Gracewell, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented the Governor’s Quality Care Award. The award recognizes healthcare facilities that offer unique and innovative ways to increase the quality of life for their residents. Gracewell was one of three awarded out of 700 nominated. KCAU 9 spoke with Eventide about why care matters so much to them.

“This is not an easy job, no matter what position you have in this field but the reward is seen in the residents and those that we serve. They’re thankful for the work that we do and that’s what keeps us coming back,” said Mindy Baker, CEO of Eventide Senior Living

To be considered for the award, facilities need to have been nominated by resident families.