DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered TikTok be banned on state-owned devices Tuesday.

According to a release, Reynolds issued a directive to the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices. The directive also will prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”

Reynolds’ directive joins several other governors, including those in Nebraska and South Dakota, across the United States that have also banned the use of TikTok on any state-owned devices due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform.

The directive goes into effect immediately.